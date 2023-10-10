M-tron Industries Inc’s (MPTI) Stock: A 61.03% Annual Performance Rate

In the past week, MPTI stock has gone up by 26.04%, with a monthly gain of 19.58% and a quarterly surge of 116.52%. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.14%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 9.29% for M-tron Industries Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 31.19% for MPTI’s stock, with a 98.64% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

M-tron Industries Inc (AMEX: MPTI) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 26.08x. and a 36-month beta value of -0.44. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for M-tron Industries Inc (MPTI) by analysts is $19.00, The public float for MPTI is 1.95M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.98% of that float. On October 10, 2023, the average trading volume of MPTI was 8.15K shares.

MPTI) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of M-tron Industries Inc (AMEX: MPTI) has jumped by 30.03 compared to previous close of 18.65. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 26.04% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-09 that URBN, MPTI and DINO made it to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) growth stocks list on October 9, 2023.

MPTI Trading at 47.86% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MPTI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 14.87% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.29%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.14%, as shares surge +18.35% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +118.47% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MPTI rose by +26.04%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +169.15% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $18.67. In addition, M-tron Industries Inc saw 177.14% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MPTI starting from GABELLI MARIO J, who purchase 200 shares at the price of $18.83 back on Sep 13. After this action, GABELLI MARIO J now owns 241,037 shares of M-tron Industries Inc, valued at $3,766 using the latest closing price.

GABELLI MARIO J, the 10% Owner of M-tron Industries Inc, sale 468 shares at $16.61 during a trade that took place back on Aug 23, which means that GABELLI MARIO J is holding 238,000 shares at $7,773 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MPTI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.03 for the present operating margin

+35.63 for the gross margin

The net margin for M-tron Industries Inc stands at +5.65. The total capital return value is set at 18.26, while invested capital returns managed to touch 11.45. Equity return is now at value 14.68, with 11.86 for asset returns.

Based on M-tron Industries Inc (MPTI), the company’s capital structure generated 1.03 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.01. Total debt to assets is 0.76, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.53. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.52.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.37, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.93 and the total asset turnover is 1.62. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.95.

Conclusion

To sum up, M-tron Industries Inc (MPTI) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.