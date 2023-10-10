Livent Corp’s (LTHM) Stock: A -9.30% Simple Moving Average for the Past 20 Days

The stock of Livent Corp (LTHM) has gone down by -4.30% for the week, with a -19.10% drop in the past month and a -40.96% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.84%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 3.72% for LTHM. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -9.30% for LTHM’s stock, with a -27.59% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Livent Corp (NYSE: LTHM) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for LTHM is 1.85. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 13 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 4 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.

The average price predicted by analysts for LTHM is $32.19, which is $16.19 above the current price. The public float for LTHM is 178.15M and currently, short sellers hold a 15.26% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of LTHM on October 10, 2023 was 3.09M shares.

LTHM) stock’s latest price update

Livent Corp (NYSE: LTHM)’s stock price has plunge by -2.00relation to previous closing price of 17.03. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -4.30% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. PRNewsWire reported 2023-10-09 that PHILADELPHIA, Oct. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Livent Corporation (NYSE: LTHM) today announced it will release its third quarter 2023 earnings on Tuesday, October 31, 2023, after stock market close via PR Newswire and the company’s website at: http://www.livent.com. The company will subsequently host a webcast conference call on Tuesday, October 31, 2023, at 4:30 p.m.

Analysts’ Opinion of LTHM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LTHM stocks, with KeyBanc Capital Markets repeating the rating for LTHM by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for LTHM in the upcoming period, according to KeyBanc Capital Markets is $30 based on the research report published on May 11, 2023 of the current year 2023.

LTHM Trading at -19.32% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LTHM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -53.39% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.72%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.84%, as shares sank -18.47% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -32.15% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LTHM fell by -4.30%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -20.98% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $18.21. In addition, Livent Corp saw -16.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LTHM starting from Graves Paul W, who sale 59,244 shares at the price of $16.90 back on Oct 03. After this action, Graves Paul W now owns 336,418 shares of Livent Corp, valued at $1,001,224 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LTHM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+44.04 for the present operating margin

+51.36 for the gross margin

The net margin for Livent Corp stands at +33.63. The total capital return value is set at 26.21, while invested capital returns managed to touch 20.03. Equity return is now at value 24.91, with 18.24 for asset returns.

Based on Livent Corp (LTHM), the company’s capital structure generated 17.12 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 14.62. Total debt to assets is 11.91, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 17.05. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 14.56.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.32, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.06. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.92 and the total asset turnover is 0.50. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.66.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Livent Corp (LTHM) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.