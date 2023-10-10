Lilium N.V (LILM) Stock: A Value Analysis

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for LILM is 1.42. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Lilium N.V (LILM) is $2.82, which is $2.17 above the current market price. The public float for LILM is 108.21M and currently, short sellers hold a 5.71% of that float. On October 10, 2023, LILM’s average trading volume was 4.68M shares.

The stock of Lilium N.V (NASDAQ: LILM) has decreased by -5.22 when compared to last closing price of 0.69. Despite this, the company has experienced a -6.52% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-09-16 that Flying car stocks are the latest trend in transportation. These vehicles have a variety of uses, and it might not be long until we see them in our everyday lives.

LILM’s Market Performance

Lilium N.V (LILM) has experienced a -6.52% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -35.64% drop in the past month, and a -60.37% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.84%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.50% for LILM. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -23.32% for LILM stock, with a simple moving average of -38.06% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LILM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LILM stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for LILM by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for LILM in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $3 based on the research report published on August 01, 2023 of the current year 2023.

LILM Trading at -35.49% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LILM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -69.34% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.50%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.84%, as shares sank -39.81% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -46.72% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LILM fell by -6.52%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -45.38% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.8262. In addition, Lilium N.V saw -42.98% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for LILM

The total capital return value is set at -93.90, while invested capital returns managed to touch -84.86.

Based on Lilium N.V (LILM), the company’s capital structure generated 5.39 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 5.11. Total debt to assets is 3.76, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 4.10. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 3.89.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.03.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Lilium N.V (LILM) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.