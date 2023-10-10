Lifevantage Corporation (LFVN) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Lifevantage Corporation (NASDAQ: LFVN)’s stock price has soared by 12.94 in relation to previous closing price of 6.49. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 9.40% in its stock price over the last five trading days. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-09-08 that SALT LAKE CITY, Sept. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — LifeVantage Corporation (Nasdaq: LFVN) (“LifeVantage” or the “Company”), a leading health and wellness company with products designed to activate optimal health processes, today announced that Steve Fife, President and Chief Executive Officer and Carl Aure, Chief Financial Officer will participate in the H.C. Wainwright 25th Annual Global Investment Conference, to be held September 11-13, 2023 in New York, NY.

Lifevantage Corporation (NASDAQ: LFVN) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 36.60x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for LFVN is at 0.89. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for LFVN is $7.00, which is -$0.33 below the current market price. The public float for LFVN is 10.27M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.08% of that float. The average trading volume for LFVN on October 10, 2023 was 77.42K shares.

LFVN’s Market Performance

The stock of Lifevantage Corporation (LFVN) has seen a 9.40% increase in the past week, with a 12.25% rise in the past month, and a 63.40% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.79%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.61% for LFVN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 9.85% for LFVN’s stock, with a 69.88% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LFVN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LFVN stocks, with Midtown Partners repeating the rating for LFVN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for LFVN in the upcoming period, according to Midtown Partners is $1.43 based on the research report published on September 08, 2014 of the previous year 2014.

LFVN Trading at 25.42% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LFVN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.04% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.61%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.79%, as shares sank -0.14% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +40.69% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LFVN rose by +9.40%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +95.47% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.67. In addition, Lifevantage Corporation saw 108.21% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LFVN starting from Lewis Darwin, who purchase 4,124 shares at the price of $6.94 back on Sep 22. After this action, Lewis Darwin now owns 89,408 shares of Lifevantage Corporation, valued at $28,632 using the latest closing price.

Mauro Garry Paul, the Director of Lifevantage Corporation, purchase 575 shares at $7.63 during a trade that took place back on Sep 05, which means that Mauro Garry Paul is holding 25,280 shares at $4,388 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LFVN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+2.00 for the present operating margin

+79.67 for the gross margin

The net margin for Lifevantage Corporation stands at +1.19. Equity return is now at value 7.68, with 3.71 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.26.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Lifevantage Corporation (LFVN) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.