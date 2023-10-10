Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc (KTOS) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc (NASDAQ: KTOS)’s stock price has plunge by 11.10relation to previous closing price of 15.13. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 11.55% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-10-04 that Although the innovation space may be on the verge of a broader correction, certain ideas may pop higher, which brings us to Cathie Wood stocks to make you rich. One of the most respected names on Wall Street, Wood is the founder of ARK Invest, a global asset manager.

while the 36-month beta value is 0.75.

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc (KTOS) is $17.73, which is $1.1 above the current market price. The public float for KTOS is 125.56M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.97% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of KTOS on October 10, 2023 was 880.23K shares.

KTOS’s Market Performance

KTOS stock saw an increase of 11.55% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 14.35% and a quarterly increase of 23.60%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.29%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.96% for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc (KTOS). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 14.05% for KTOS’s stock, with a 25.99% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of KTOS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KTOS stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for KTOS by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for KTOS in the upcoming period, according to Raymond James is $17 based on the research report published on July 20, 2023 of the current year 2023.

KTOS Trading at 10.27% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KTOS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.86% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.96%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.29%, as shares surge +13.97% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +14.35% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KTOS rose by +11.55%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +76.58% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.84. In addition, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc saw 62.89% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KTOS starting from Carrai Phillip D, who sale 4,500 shares at the price of $14.74 back on Sep 15. After this action, Carrai Phillip D now owns 194,551 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc, valued at $66,339 using the latest closing price.

Mendoza Marie, the SVP & General Counsel of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc, sale 1,000 shares at $14.76 during a trade that took place back on Sep 15, which means that Mendoza Marie is holding 38,523 shares at $14,760 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KTOS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+0.55 for the present operating margin

+24.33 for the gross margin

The net margin for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc stands at -4.21. The total capital return value is set at 0.37, while invested capital returns managed to touch -2.91. Equity return is now at value -2.80, with -1.68 for asset returns.

Based on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc (KTOS), the company’s capital structure generated 37.74 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 27.40. Total debt to assets is 22.78, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 36.41. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 26.43.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.29, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.24. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.93 and the total asset turnover is 0.57. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.49.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc (KTOS) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.