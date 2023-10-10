KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc (KLXE) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock of KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: KLXE) has increased by 7.99 when compared to last closing price of 9.51. Despite this, the company has experienced a -3.57% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-09-21 that KLX Energy is a growing oil and gas service company operating in US shale basins. The company has shifted from losses to profits, indicating improved financial performance. We believe KLXE will refinance costly bonds in late 2023 or early 2024, which will further improve its balance sheet.

The price-to-earnings ratio for KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: KLXE) is above average at 3.04x. The 36-month beta value for KLXE is also noteworthy at 2.06. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for KLXE is $21.25, which is $11.73 above than the current price. The public float for KLXE is 13.01M, and at present, short sellers hold a 9.35% of that float. The average trading volume of KLXE on October 10, 2023 was 175.43K shares.

KLXE’s Market Performance

KLXE stock saw a decrease of -3.57% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -11.77% and a quarterly a decrease of -8.71%. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.13%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.68% for KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc (KLXE). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -7.84% for KLXE’s stock, with a -11.97% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

KLXE Trading at -7.52% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KLXE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -44.88% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.68%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.13%, as shares sank -11.85% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.44% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KLXE fell by -3.57%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -29.80% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.07. In addition, KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc saw -40.67% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KLXE starting from Baker Christopher J., who sale 4,500 shares at the price of $11.54 back on Oct 02. After this action, Baker Christopher J. now owns 139,541 shares of KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc, valued at $51,930 using the latest closing price.

Stanford Geoffrey C, the of KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc, sale 7,426 shares at $10.90 during a trade that took place back on Sep 26, which means that Stanford Geoffrey C is holding 17,195 shares at $80,943 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KLXE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.16 for the present operating margin

+13.24 for the gross margin

The net margin for KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc stands at -0.40. The total capital return value is set at 10.47, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1.08.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.49, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.72. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.07 and the total asset turnover is 1.83. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.65.

Conclusion

In summary, KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc (KLXE) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.