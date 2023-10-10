KBR Inc (KBR) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The 36-month beta value for KBR is also noteworthy at 1.12. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for KBR is 133.34M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.57% of that float. The average trading volume of KBR on October 10, 2023 was 1.16M shares.

KBR) stock’s latest price update

The stock of KBR Inc (NYSE: KBR) has increased by 2.87 when compared to last closing price of 59.14. Despite this, the company has experienced a 3.88% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-05 that KBR’s partnership with SolydEra is set to reshape the clean ammonia industry, driving the global energy transition.

KBR’s Market Performance

KBR Inc (KBR) has experienced a 3.88% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 1.71% rise in the past month, and a -6.31% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.35%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.87% for KBR. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.26% for KBR stock, with a simple moving average of 5.50% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of KBR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KBR stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for KBR by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for KBR in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $65 based on the research report published on December 02, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

KBR Trading at 0.77% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KBR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.64% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.87%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.35%, as shares surge +1.76% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.04% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KBR rose by +3.88%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +18.83% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $59.55. In addition, KBR Inc saw 15.23% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KBR starting from Bright William Byron Jr., who sale 20,000 shares at the price of $60.68 back on Aug 11. After this action, Bright William Byron Jr. now owns 57,986 shares of KBR Inc, valued at $1,213,522 using the latest closing price.

Myles Jennifer, the EVP, Chief People Officer of KBR Inc, sale 480 shares at $65.32 during a trade that took place back on Jun 20, which means that Myles Jennifer is holding 14,520 shares at $31,354 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KBR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.22 for the present operating margin

+12.61 for the gross margin

The net margin for KBR Inc stands at +2.88. The total capital return value is set at 11.01, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.46. Equity return is now at value -6.19, with -1.68 for asset returns.

Based on KBR Inc (KBR), the company’s capital structure generated 122.28 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 55.01. Total debt to assets is 35.59, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 96.85. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 43.57.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.43, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.20. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.57 and the total asset turnover is 1.12. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.96.

Conclusion

In summary, KBR Inc (KBR) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.