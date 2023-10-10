Kanzhun Ltd ADR (BZ) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Kanzhun Ltd ADR (NASDAQ: BZ) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 5.74 compared to its previous closing price of 15.51. However, the company has seen a gain of 6.70% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-10 that A few quarters ago, anything Chinese internet-related was toxic waste. My, how quickly the tide can turn.

The price-to-earnings ratio for Kanzhun Ltd ADR (NASDAQ: BZ) is above average at 141.38x. The 36-month beta value for BZ is also noteworthy at 0.42. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 13 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 3 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.

The average price estimated by analysts for BZ is $139.15, which is $2.72 above than the current price. The public float for BZ is 338.77M, and at present, short sellers hold a 5.26% of that float. The average trading volume of BZ on October 10, 2023 was 3.00M shares.

BZ’s Market Performance

The stock of Kanzhun Ltd ADR (BZ) has seen a 6.70% increase in the past week, with a 10.81% rise in the past month, and a -1.03% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.20%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.58% for BZ. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 8.26% for BZ’s stock, with a -9.15% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

BZ Trading at 5.91% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BZ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -37.55% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.58%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.20%, as shares surge +10.54% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.83% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BZ rose by +7.16%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -17.57% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.23. In addition, Kanzhun Ltd ADR saw -19.49% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for BZ

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-3.26 for the present operating margin

+83.27 for the gross margin

The net margin for Kanzhun Ltd ADR stands at +2.38. The total capital return value is set at -1.27, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.94. Equity return is now at value 3.10, with 2.44 for asset returns.

Based on Kanzhun Ltd ADR (BZ), the company’s capital structure generated 2.53 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 2.47. Total debt to assets is 1.99, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.23. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.20.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.30, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 13.29 and the total asset turnover is 0.31. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.56.

Conclusion

In summary, Kanzhun Ltd ADR (BZ) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.