Joby Aviation Inc (JOBY) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The 36-month beta value for JOBY is also noteworthy at 2.12. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 2 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for JOBY is $8.33, which is $1.69 above than the current price. The public float for JOBY is 376.45M, and at present, short sellers hold a 14.37% of that float. The average trading volume of JOBY on October 10, 2023 was 6.60M shares.

JOBY) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Joby Aviation Inc (NYSE: JOBY) has surged by 0.15 when compared to previous closing price of 6.47, but the company has seen a 4.68% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-10-09 that For investors in Joby Aviation (NYSE: JOBY ), the focus has typically been on the company’s long-term prospects. For the electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) player, revenues and earnings will take some time to materialize, and most investors expect this.

JOBY’s Market Performance

Joby Aviation Inc (JOBY) has seen a 4.68% rise in stock performance for the week, with a -11.23% decline in the past month and a -35.33% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.45%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.91% for JOBY. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.89% for JOBY’s stock, with a 12.96% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of JOBY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for JOBY stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for JOBY by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for JOBY in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $6 based on the research report published on July 19, 2023 of the current year 2023.

JOBY Trading at -9.83% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought JOBY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -45.91% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.91%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.45%, as shares sank -10.99% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -20.49% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, JOBY rose by +4.68%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +87.83% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.50. In addition, Joby Aviation Inc saw 93.43% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at JOBY starting from Field Matthew, who sale 11,507 shares at the price of $6.18 back on Oct 04. After this action, Field Matthew now owns 224,978 shares of Joby Aviation Inc, valued at $71,113 using the latest closing price.

Papadopoulos Didier, the Head of Aircraft OEM of Joby Aviation Inc, sale 2,986 shares at $6.20 during a trade that took place back on Oct 04, which means that Papadopoulos Didier is holding 7,466 shares at $18,513 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for JOBY

The total capital return value is set at -31.24, while invested capital returns managed to touch -20.59. Equity return is now at value -47.17, with -39.21 for asset returns.

Based on Joby Aviation Inc (JOBY), the company’s capital structure generated 2.35 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 2.29. Total debt to assets is 2.11, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2.03. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.98.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 35.90.

Conclusion

In summary, Joby Aviation Inc (JOBY) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.