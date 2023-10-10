International Paper Co. (IP) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The price-to-earnings ratio for International Paper Co. (NYSE: IP) is above average at 8.27x. The 36-month beta value for IP is also noteworthy at 1.04. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 6 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for IP is $36.43, which is $1.27 above than the current price. The public float for IP is 342.50M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.21% of that float. The average trading volume of IP on October 10, 2023 was 2.96M shares.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.

IP) stock’s latest price update

International Paper Co. (NYSE: IP) has seen a rise in its stock price by 1.77 in relation to its previous close of 34.55. However, the company has experienced a -0.87% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-10-03 that After a strong liquidity-induced bull run in the technology sector, it is worth considering reducing concentration risk. I outline three high dividend stocks with great diversification properties and yields higher than the ones offered by 10-year Treasuries. Each of the 3 stocks outlined below, has strong diversification properties to a portfolio consisting of high growth stocks.

IP’s Market Performance

International Paper Co. (IP) has seen a -0.87% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 1.53% gain in the past month and a 10.91% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.94%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.05% for IP. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.53% for IP’s stock, with a 1.58% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of IP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for IP stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for IP by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for IP in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $33 based on the research report published on September 27, 2023 of the current year 2023.

IP Trading at 1.03% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.07% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.05%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.94%, as shares surge +1.62% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.62% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IP fell by -0.87%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +1.38% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $34.66. In addition, International Paper Co. saw 1.53% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at IP starting from Goughnour Holly G., who sale 2,500 shares at the price of $35.70 back on Jul 28. After this action, Goughnour Holly G. now owns 8,219 shares of International Paper Co., valued at $89,262 using the latest closing price.

Magness Allison B., the Senior Vice President of International Paper Co., sale 3,300 shares at $31.75 during a trade that took place back on Jun 16, which means that Magness Allison B. is holding 21,055 shares at $104,786 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for IP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.17 for the present operating margin

+23.40 for the gross margin

The net margin for International Paper Co. stands at +8.23. The total capital return value is set at 10.24, while invested capital returns managed to touch 10.71. Equity return is now at value 17.38, with 6.19 for asset returns.

Based on International Paper Co. (IP), the company’s capital structure generated 95.50 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 48.85. Total debt to assets is 33.90, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 84.79. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 43.37.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.95, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.41. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.74 and the total asset turnover is 0.86. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.35.

Conclusion

In summary, International Paper Co. (IP) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.