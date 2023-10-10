Immunogen Inc. (IMGN) Stock: Analyzing the Quarterly Movement

In the past week, IMGN stock has gone down by -5.52%, with a monthly decline of -5.10% and a quarterly plunge of -20.28%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.93%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.64% for Immunogen Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.51% for IMGN stock, with a simple moving average of 37.96% for the last 200 days.

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for IMGN is 0.81. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for IMGN is $22.91, which is $8.0 above the current price. The public float for IMGN is 244.10M and currently, short sellers hold a 7.70% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of IMGN on October 10, 2023 was 4.08M shares.

IMGN) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Immunogen Inc. (NASDAQ: IMGN) has decreased by -3.06 when compared to last closing price of 15.37. Despite this, the company has experienced a -5.52% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-06 that Invest in stocks like Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (CPRX), ImmunoGen (IMGN), Inari Medical (NARI) and Kyndryl Holdings (KD) for superb earnings acceleration.

Analysts’ Opinion of IMGN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for IMGN stocks, with Oppenheimer repeating the rating for IMGN by listing it as a “Perform.” The predicted price for IMGN in the upcoming period, according to Oppenheimer is $16 based on the research report published on October 06, 2023 of the current year 2023.

IMGN Trading at -5.34% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IMGN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -27.98% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.64%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.93%, as shares sank -4.91% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -23.67% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IMGN fell by -5.52%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +212.37% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.40. In addition, Immunogen Inc. saw 200.40% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at IMGN starting from Wingrove Theresa, who sale 192,013 shares at the price of $15.44 back on Sep 15. After this action, Wingrove Theresa now owns 2,811 shares of Immunogen Inc., valued at $2,964,681 using the latest closing price.

Coen Stacy Ann, the SVP & CHIEF BUSINESS OFFICER of Immunogen Inc., sale 100,210 shares at $14.20 during a trade that took place back on Aug 09, which means that Coen Stacy Ann is holding 10,960 shares at $1,422,982 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for IMGN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-203.06 for the present operating margin

+98.20 for the gross margin

The net margin for Immunogen Inc. stands at -204.93. The total capital return value is set at -75.06, while invested capital returns managed to touch -78.74. Equity return is now at value -49.15, with -32.03 for asset returns.

Based on Immunogen Inc. (IMGN), the company’s capital structure generated 30.39 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 23.31. Total debt to assets is 13.57, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 22.20. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 17.03.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 18.98, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.05. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.82 and the total asset turnover is 0.25. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.50.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Immunogen Inc. (IMGN) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.