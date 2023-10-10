Icecure Medical Ltd (ICCM) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Icecure Medical Ltd (ICCM) is $2.91, which is $3.2 above the current market price. The public float for ICCM is 19.94M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.19% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of ICCM on October 10, 2023 was 2.41M shares.

ICCM) stock’s latest price update

Icecure Medical Ltd (NASDAQ: ICCM)’s stock price has gone decline by -13.06 in comparison to its previous close of 0.88, however, the company has experienced a -10.86% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. PRNewsWire reported 2023-09-22 that Growing body of evidence-based data is giving women a minimally invasive alternative to the standard of care lumpectomy Patients throughout the European Union have access to ProSense for the treatment of malignant and benign breast tumors CAESAREA, Israel, Sept. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — IceCure Medical Ltd.

ICCM’s Market Performance

ICCM’s stock has fallen by -10.86% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -30.07% and a quarterly drop of -39.98%. The volatility ratio for the week is 21.88% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 15.23% for Icecure Medical Ltd The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -7.47% for ICCM’s stock, with a -34.88% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

ICCM Trading at -21.70% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ICCM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -83.89% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 15.23%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 21.88%, as shares sank -31.33% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -37.01% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ICCM fell by -10.86%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -70.68% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.8063. In addition, Icecure Medical Ltd saw -50.83% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ICCM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-542.59 for the present operating margin

+46.84 for the gross margin

The net margin for Icecure Medical Ltd stands at -550.34. The total capital return value is set at -63.00, while invested capital returns managed to touch -64.36.

Based on Icecure Medical Ltd (ICCM), the company’s capital structure generated 2.35 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 2.29. Total debt to assets is 1.98, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.69. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.65.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 10.77, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.19 and the total asset turnover is 0.10. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.49.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Icecure Medical Ltd (ICCM) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.