Hyatt Hotels Corporation (H) Stock: A Value Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE: H) is 27.24x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for H is 1.37.

The public float for H is 44.73M and currently, short sellers hold a 9.48% of that float. On October 10, 2023, H’s average trading volume was 659.94K shares.

H) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE: H) has increased by 6.98 when compared to last closing price of 104.46. Despite this, the company has experienced a 9.51% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Proactive Investors reported 2023-10-10 that Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) Corp shares jumped more than 5% on Tuesday after the company was promoted to a leading stock index. The hotel chain will replace National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) Corp in the S&P midcap 400 effective prior to the opening of trading on Thursday, October 12.

H’s Market Performance

Hyatt Hotels Corporation (H) has experienced a 9.51% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 1.92% rise in the past month, and a -5.82% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.75%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.48% for H. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 6.47% for H stock, with a simple moving average of 0.55% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of H

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for H stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for H by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for H in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $125 based on the research report published on March 09, 2023 of the current year 2023.

H Trading at 0.95% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought H to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.56% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.48%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.75%, as shares surge +2.80% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.76% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, H rose by +9.25%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +21.32% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $105.11. In addition, Hyatt Hotels Corporation saw 23.55% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at H starting from TUTTLE RICHARD C, who purchase 1,250 shares at the price of $104.49 back on Sep 21. After this action, TUTTLE RICHARD C now owns 35,877 shares of Hyatt Hotels Corporation, valued at $130,615 using the latest closing price.

ROCCA MICHAEL A, the Director of Hyatt Hotels Corporation, sale 1,508 shares at $113.87 during a trade that took place back on Aug 17, which means that ROCCA MICHAEL A is holding 18,285 shares at $171,716 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for H

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.81 for the present operating margin

+14.63 for the gross margin

The net margin for Hyatt Hotels Corporation stands at +7.72. The total capital return value is set at 5.32, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.35. Equity return is now at value 12.29, with 3.55 for asset returns.

Based on Hyatt Hotels Corporation (H), the company’s capital structure generated 93.27 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 48.26. Total debt to assets is 28.02, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 74.37. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 38.48.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.03, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.28. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.03 and the total asset turnover is 0.47. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.68.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Hyatt Hotels Corporation (H) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.