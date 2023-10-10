Home Depot Inc. (HD) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock of Home Depot Inc. (NYSE: HD) has increased by 0.87 when compared to last closing price of 292.82. Despite this, the company has experienced a -1.49% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-10-09 that Home Depot is facing a tough year in FY23 due to high interest rates, which are affecting home sales and slowing down remodeling and DIY projects. Inflation is easing up, and it’s anticipated that the Fed will cut rates by at least 1% in 2024, boosting existing home sales. HD raised its dividend by 435% in the past decade, yielding 2.79% now, with a safe payout ratio, and no signs of stopping the growth despite the challenges.

Home Depot Inc. (NYSE: HD) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 18.45x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.93. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 17 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 15 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Home Depot Inc. (HD) is $349.38, which is $55.72 above the current market price. The public float for HD is 997.54M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.99% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of HD on October 10, 2023 was 2.92M shares.

HD’s Market Performance

The stock of Home Depot Inc. (HD) has seen a -1.49% decrease in the past week, with a -10.15% drop in the past month, and a -5.83% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.90%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.51% for HD. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -4.29% for HD’s stock, with a -4.09% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HD stocks, with HSBC Securities repeating the rating for HD by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for HD in the upcoming period, according to HSBC Securities is $365 based on the research report published on September 22, 2023 of the current year 2023.

HD Trading at -7.87% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.94% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.51%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.90%, as shares sank -10.05% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.87% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HD fell by -1.49%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -6.19% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $306.95. In addition, Home Depot Inc. saw -6.49% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HD starting from McPhail Richard V, who sale 2,000 shares at the price of $332.26 back on Sep 01. After this action, McPhail Richard V now owns 37,048 shares of Home Depot Inc., valued at $664,520 using the latest closing price.

Hourigan Timothy A., the EVP – Human Resources of Home Depot Inc., sale 12,120 shares at $325.40 during a trade that took place back on Aug 24, which means that Hourigan Timothy A. is holding 73,049 shares at $3,943,848 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.27 for the present operating margin

+31.97 for the gross margin

The net margin for Home Depot Inc. stands at +10.87. The total capital return value is set at 49.82, while invested capital returns managed to touch 38.01. Equity return is now at value 2065.27, with 21.33 for asset returns.

Based on Home Depot Inc. (HD), the company’s capital structure generated 3,224.33 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 96.99. Total debt to assets is 65.88, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 3,085.02. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 92.80.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.20, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.14. The receivables turnover for the company is 46.69 and the total asset turnover is 2.12. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.41.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Home Depot Inc. (HD) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.