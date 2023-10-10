Gracell Biotechnologies Inc ADR (GRCL) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Gracell Biotechnologies Inc ADR (NASDAQ: GRCL)’s stock price has decreased by -4.06 compared to its previous closing price of 2.83. However, the company has seen a -0.91% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-09-14 that SAN DIEGO and SUZHOU, China and SHANGHAI, China, Sept. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ: GRCL) (“Gracell”), a global clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to discovering and developing innovative and highly efficacious cell therapies for the treatment of cancer, today announced that the management team will participate in and attend one-on-one meetings at three upcoming investor conferences.

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for GRCL is -1.27. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for GRCL is $12.71, which is $10.0 above the current price. The public float for GRCL is 82.50M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.12% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of GRCL on October 10, 2023 was 294.97K shares.

GRCL’s Market Performance

GRCL stock saw a decrease of -0.91% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -17.73% and a quarterly a decrease of -43.44%. The volatility ratio for the week is 19.90%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 11.28% for Gracell Biotechnologies Inc ADR (GRCL). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -8.01% for GRCL stock, with a simple moving average of -3.94% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GRCL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GRCL stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for GRCL by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for GRCL in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $7 based on the research report published on March 27, 2023 of the current year 2023.

GRCL Trading at -17.45% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GRCL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -61.16% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.28%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 19.90%, as shares sank -12.10% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -27.72% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GRCL fell by -0.55%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +20.04% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.93. In addition, Gracell Biotechnologies Inc ADR saw 18.04% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for GRCL

The total capital return value is set at -34.66, while invested capital returns managed to touch -35.87. Equity return is now at value -43.55, with -36.57 for asset returns.

Based on Gracell Biotechnologies Inc ADR (GRCL), the company’s capital structure generated 13.30 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 11.74. Total debt to assets is 11.05, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 3.85. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 3.40.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.78.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Gracell Biotechnologies Inc ADR (GRCL) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.