GigaCloud Technology Inc (GCT) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock of GigaCloud Technology Inc (NASDAQ: GCT) has increased by 14.88 when compared to last closing price of 8.67.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 10.18% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-09 that Here are four top-performing liquid stocks, Neurocrine Biosciences (NBIX), GigaCloud Technology (GCT), NVIDIA (NVDA) and Sprinklr (CXM), which investors can add to their portfolio for robust returns.

GigaCloud Technology Inc (NASDAQ: GCT) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for GCT is 1.67. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for GCT is $21.00, which is $9.54 above the current price. The public float for GCT is 5.76M and currently, short sellers hold a 19.12% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of GCT on October 10, 2023 was 858.01K shares.

GCT’s Market Performance

GCT stock saw a decrease of 10.18% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -39.27% and a quarterly a decrease of 40.68%. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.46%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 16.33% for GigaCloud Technology Inc (GCT). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.41% for GCT’s stock, with a 36.02% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GCT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GCT stocks, with ROTH MKM repeating the rating for GCT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for GCT in the upcoming period, according to ROTH MKM is $13 based on the research report published on June 16, 2023 of the current year 2023.

GCT Trading at -9.61% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GCT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -46.45% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 16.33%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.46%, as shares sank -43.82% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +17.59% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GCT rose by +10.18%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +85.47% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.92. In addition, GigaCloud Technology Inc saw 75.04% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for GCT

Equity return is now at value 25.82, with 11.96 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, GigaCloud Technology Inc (GCT) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.