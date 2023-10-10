Geo Group Inc. (GEO) Stock: Navigating the Market Volatility

The stock of Geo Group Inc. (GEO) has seen a 2.33% increase in the past week, with a 24.65% gain in the past month, and a 22.05% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.26%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.15% for GEO. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 13.51% for GEO stock, with a simple moving average of 4.81% for the last 200 days.

The price-to-earnings ratio for Geo Group Inc. (NYSE: GEO) is above average at 9.55x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.61.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Geo Group Inc. (GEO) is $14.13, which is $5.32 above the current market price. The public float for GEO is 119.52M, and currently, short sellers hold a 13.86% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of GEO on October 10, 2023 was 2.17M shares.

GEO) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Geo Group Inc. (NYSE: GEO) has increased by 2.56 when compared to last closing price of 8.58. Despite this, the company has experienced a 2.33% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-10-08 that The bond market and interest rates were the biggest news items of the week. The absolute level of the 10-year bond rate is causing havoc in various sectors, such as housing and commercial real estate.

Analysts’ Opinion of GEO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GEO stocks, with Northland Capital repeating the rating for GEO by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for GEO in the upcoming period, according to Northland Capital is $14 based on the research report published on October 02, 2023 of the current year 2023.

GEO Trading at 18.14% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GEO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -29.29% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.15%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.26%, as shares surge +21.88% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +18.28% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GEO rose by +2.33%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -15.22% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.83. In addition, Geo Group Inc. saw -19.63% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GEO starting from KERNAN SCOTT MICHAEL, who sale 4,800 shares at the price of $7.50 back on Jun 12. After this action, KERNAN SCOTT MICHAEL now owns 17,896 shares of Geo Group Inc., valued at $36,013 using the latest closing price.

Black James H., the SVP & Pres, Secure Services of Geo Group Inc., sale 12,837 shares at $8.36 during a trade that took place back on May 17, which means that Black James H. is holding 0 shares at $107,253 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GEO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+16.12 for the present operating margin

+24.41 for the gross margin

The net margin for Geo Group Inc. stands at +5.99. The total capital return value is set at 10.21, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.85. Equity return is now at value 9.89, with 2.77 for asset returns.

Based on Geo Group Inc. (GEO), the company’s capital structure generated 197.49 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 66.39. Total debt to assets is 61.26, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 191.72. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 64.45.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.35, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.65. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.08 and the total asset turnover is 0.57.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Geo Group Inc. (GEO) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.