GEN Restaurant Group Inc (GENK) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

GEN Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ: GENK) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.58x that is above its average ratio. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for GENK is $25.00, which is $16.49 above the current price. The public float for GENK is 4.00M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.11% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of GENK on October 10, 2023 was 124.09K shares.

GENK) stock’s latest price update

GEN Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ: GENK)’s stock price has dropped by -16.43 in relation to previous closing price of 11.38. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -16.58% in its stock price over the last five trading days. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-07-24 that CERRITOS, Calif., July 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — GEN Restaurant Group, Inc. (“GEN” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: GENK), owner of GEN Korean BBQ, a fast-growing experiential Asian dining concept, today announced that it will host a conference call to discuss the Company’s second quarter 2023 financial results on Monday, August 14, 2023 at 5:00 PM Eastern Time. A press release with the second quarter 2023 financial results will be issued after the market close that same day. Hosting the call will be David Kim, Co-Chief Executive Officer and Tom Croal, Chief Financial Officer.

GENK’s Market Performance

GEN Restaurant Group Inc (GENK) has experienced a -16.58% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -33.36% drop in the past month, and a -41.19% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.73%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.59% for GENK. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -22.38% for GENK’s stock, with a -39.19% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

GENK Trading at -37.10% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GENK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -53.61% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.59%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.73%, as shares sank -35.48% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -50.49% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GENK fell by -16.58%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.99. In addition, GEN Restaurant Group Inc saw -38.01% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for GENK

Equity return is now at value 1091.87, with 10.67 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, GEN Restaurant Group Inc (GENK) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.