Fortress Biotech Inc (FBIO) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Fortress Biotech Inc (NASDAQ: FBIO)’s stock price has dropped by -12.48 in relation to previous closing price of 0.33. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -8.59% in its stock price over the last five trading days. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-10-05 that Fortress Biotech will present at the ROTH MKM 2023 Healthcare Opportunities Conference in New York City on Thursday, October 12, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. ET.

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.96. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Fortress Biotech Inc (FBIO) is $8.75, which is $8.46 above the current market price. The public float for FBIO is 91.41M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.78% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of FBIO on October 10, 2023 was 581.83K shares.

FBIO’s Market Performance

FBIO stock saw a decrease of -8.59% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -26.24% and a quarterly a decrease of -48.88%. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.82%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 9.58% for Fortress Biotech Inc (FBIO). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -12.23% for FBIO’s stock, with a -54.19% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FBIO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FBIO stocks, with Ladenburg Thalmann repeating the rating for FBIO by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for FBIO in the upcoming period, according to Ladenburg Thalmann is $6 based on the research report published on August 04, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

FBIO Trading at -30.07% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FBIO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -75.33% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.58%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.82%, as shares sank -21.95% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -47.92% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FBIO fell by -8.59%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -47.00% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3220. In addition, Fortress Biotech Inc saw -56.31% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FBIO starting from ROSENWALD LINDSAY A MD, who purchase 100,000 shares at the price of $0.28 back on Sep 26. After this action, ROSENWALD LINDSAY A MD now owns 15,449,091 shares of Fortress Biotech Inc, valued at $28,330 using the latest closing price.

Fortress Biotech, Inc., the 10% Owner of Fortress Biotech Inc, purchase 418,410 shares at $0.72 during a trade that took place back on Sep 08, which means that Fortress Biotech, Inc. is holding 1,032,390 shares at $301,255 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FBIO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-268.76 for the present operating margin

+55.26 for the gross margin

The net margin for Fortress Biotech Inc stands at -114.30. The total capital return value is set at -84.77, while invested capital returns managed to touch -52.05. Equity return is now at value -200.08, with -35.17 for asset returns.

Based on Fortress Biotech Inc (FBIO), the company’s capital structure generated 310.15 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 75.62. Total debt to assets is 43.97, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 274.97. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 67.04.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -0.09, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 7.33. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.91 and the total asset turnover is 0.22. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.80.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Fortress Biotech Inc (FBIO) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.