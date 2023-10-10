Falcon’s Beyond Global Inc (FBYD) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for FBYD is -0.08. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for FBYD is 7.08M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.17% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of FBYD on October 10, 2023 was 45.24K shares.

FBYD) stock’s latest price update

Falcon’s Beyond Global Inc (NASDAQ: FBYD)’s stock price has dropped by -14.14 in relation to previous closing price of 17.40. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 21.96% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

FBYD’s Market Performance

Falcon’s Beyond Global Inc (FBYD) has experienced a 21.96% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 40.55% rise in the past month, and a 43.93% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 64.31%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 19.86% for FBYD. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 29.39% for FBYD’s stock, with a 44.10% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

FBYD Trading at 36.49% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FBYD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -62.69% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 19.86%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 64.31%.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FBYD fell by -14.14%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average. In addition, Falcon’s Beyond Global Inc saw 49.25% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for FBYD

The total capital return value is set at -1.96, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.29. Equity return is now at value -3.67, with -3.25 for asset returns.

Based on Falcon’s Beyond Global Inc (FBYD), the company’s capital structure generated 0.53 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.53.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.16.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Falcon’s Beyond Global Inc (FBYD) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.