Exact Sciences Corp. (EXAS) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

while the 36-month beta value is 1.45.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 15 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Exact Sciences Corp. (EXAS) is $108.99, which is $42.52 above the current market price. The public float for EXAS is 178.98M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.80% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of EXAS on October 10, 2023 was 1.42M shares.

EXAS) stock’s latest price update

Exact Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ: EXAS)’s stock price has gone rise by 2.95 in comparison to its previous close of 64.46, however, the company has experienced a 1.16% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. PRNewsWire reported 2023-10-09 that MADISON, Wis., Oct. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Exact Sciences Corp. (Nasdaq: EXAS), a leading provider of cancer screening and diagnostic tests, today announced that the company plans to release its third quarter 2023 financial results after the close of the U.S. financial markets on November 1, 2023.

EXAS’s Market Performance

EXAS’s stock has risen by 1.16% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -16.81% and a quarterly drop of -31.64%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.73% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.13% for Exact Sciences Corp. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -5.04% for EXAS’s stock, with a -10.98% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

EXAS Trading at -15.27% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EXAS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -34.15% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.13%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.73%, as shares sank -15.49% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -31.90% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EXAS rose by +1.25%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +26.80% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $69.28. In addition, Exact Sciences Corp. saw 34.03% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EXAS starting from Condella Sarah, who sale 4,500 shares at the price of $84.36 back on Sep 01. After this action, Condella Sarah now owns 75,814 shares of Exact Sciences Corp., valued at $379,620 using the latest closing price.

Elliott Jeffrey Thomas, the Chief Financial Officer of Exact Sciences Corp., sale 30,210 shares at $82.92 during a trade that took place back on Aug 21, which means that Elliott Jeffrey Thomas is holding 0 shares at $2,505,013 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EXAS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-29.79 for the present operating margin

+67.77 for the gross margin

The net margin for Exact Sciences Corp. stands at -29.91. The total capital return value is set at -11.00, while invested capital returns managed to touch -11.10. Equity return is now at value -13.78, with -6.75 for asset returns.

Based on Exact Sciences Corp. (EXAS), the company’s capital structure generated 80.75 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 44.68. Total debt to assets is 36.70, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 79.72. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 44.10.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.72, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.23. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.87 and the total asset turnover is 0.30. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.38.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Exact Sciences Corp. (EXAS) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.