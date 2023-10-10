Evergy Inc (EVRG) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The price-to-earnings ratio for Evergy Inc (NASDAQ: EVRG) is above average at 15.02x. The 36-month beta value for EVRG is also noteworthy at 0.55. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 7 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for EVRG is $55.50, which is $10.98 above than the current price. The public float for EVRG is 226.40M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.98% of that float. The average trading volume of EVRG on October 10, 2023 was 1.61M shares.

EVRG) stock’s latest price update

Evergy Inc (NASDAQ: EVRG) has seen a rise in its stock price by 1.15 in relation to its previous close of 48.79. However, the company has experienced a 2.60% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-08-10 that Evergy, the largest electric company in Kansas, recorded a decline in Q2 revenues and net income, but saw an increase in free cash flow. Evergy’s operational strategy focuses on scalability, reliable performance, and cost-effective ESG inclusionary objectives. Despite underperformance in the stock market, Evergy demonstrates growth potential, value, and sustainable shareholder returns compared to its peers.

EVRG’s Market Performance

Evergy Inc (EVRG) has seen a 2.60% rise in stock performance for the week, with a -8.51% decline in the past month and a -16.26% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.83%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.30% for EVRG. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -4.91% for EVRG’s stock, with a -16.64% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EVRG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EVRG stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for EVRG by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for EVRG in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $49 based on the research report published on October 03, 2023 of the current year 2023.

EVRG Trading at -9.99% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EVRG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.53% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.30%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.83%, as shares sank -6.37% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -17.96% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EVRG rose by +2.60%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -20.42% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $51.73. In addition, Evergy Inc saw -21.58% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EVRG starting from Landrieu Mary L., who sale 1,170 shares at the price of $59.62 back on Jun 14. After this action, Landrieu Mary L. now owns 4,210 shares of Evergy Inc, valued at $69,755 using the latest closing price.

Elwell Lesley Lissette, the SVP & CHIEF HRO & CHIEF DO of Evergy Inc, sale 1,328 shares at $57.67 during a trade that took place back on May 25, which means that Elwell Lesley Lissette is holding 27 shares at $76,585 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EVRG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+22.26 for the present operating margin

+29.06 for the gross margin

The net margin for Evergy Inc stands at +12.85. The total capital return value is set at 6.18, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.95. Equity return is now at value 8.04, with 2.55 for asset returns.

Based on Evergy Inc (EVRG), the company’s capital structure generated 128.21 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 56.18. Total debt to assets is 41.23, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 105.51. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 46.24.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.00, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.46. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.36 and the total asset turnover is 0.20. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.53.

Conclusion

In summary, Evergy Inc (EVRG) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.