Evaluating the Ups and Downs of Redfin Corp’s (RDFN) Stock

The stock of Redfin Corp (RDFN) has seen a 2.10% increase in the past week, with a -26.27% drop in the past month, and a -56.25% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.52%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.28% for RDFN. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -8.57% for RDFN stock, with a simple moving average of -25.40% for the last 200 days.

The 36-month beta value for RDFN is also noteworthy at 2.45. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 14 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for RDFN is $9.02, which is $2.2 above than the current price. The public float for RDFN is 109.11M, and at present, short sellers hold a 14.73% of that float. The average trading volume of RDFN on October 10, 2023 was 3.63M shares.

RDFN) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Redfin Corp (NASDAQ: RDFN) has surged by 4.60 when compared to previous closing price of 6.52, but the company has seen a 2.10% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Fox Business reported 2023-10-07 that Redfin CEO Glenn Kelman discusses American real estate as homebuyers attempt to ‘catch a break’ from the ‘rock bottom’ market.

Analysts’ Opinion of RDFN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RDFN stocks, with DA Davidson repeating the rating for RDFN by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for RDFN in the upcoming period, according to DA Davidson is $8 based on the research report published on September 28, 2023 of the current year 2023.

RDFN Trading at -25.13% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RDFN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -61.43% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.28%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.52%, as shares sank -24.59% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -54.14% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RDFN rose by +2.84%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +45.24% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.35. In addition, Redfin Corp saw 60.85% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RDFN starting from Nielsen Christopher John, who sale 10,000 shares at the price of $8.42 back on Sep 15. After this action, Nielsen Christopher John now owns 425,094 shares of Redfin Corp, valued at $84,244 using the latest closing price.

Kappus Anthony Ray, the Chief Legal Officer of Redfin Corp, sale 23,237 shares at $9.02 during a trade that took place back on Aug 30, which means that Kappus Anthony Ray is holding 15,477 shares at $209,551 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RDFN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-14.03 for the present operating margin

+12.52 for the gross margin

The net margin for Redfin Corp stands at -14.06. The total capital return value is set at -19.17, while invested capital returns managed to touch -22.63. Equity return is now at value -177.54, with -13.84 for asset returns.

Based on Redfin Corp (RDFN), the company’s capital structure generated 1,298.33 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 92.85. Total debt to assets is 85.66, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1,744.18. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 76.80.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.03, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.91. The receivables turnover for the company is 6,901.64 and the total asset turnover is 1.27.

Conclusion

In summary, Redfin Corp (RDFN) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.