Evaluating the Ups and Downs of High Tide Inc.’s (HITI) Stock

The stock of High Tide Inc. (HITI) has seen a -16.57% decrease in the past week, with a -7.59% drop in the past month, and a 16.80% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.66%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 9.95% for HITI. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -19.65% for HITI stock, with a simple moving average of 5.49% for the last 200 days.

The 36-month beta value for HITI is also noteworthy at 0.88. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.

The average price estimated by analysts for HITI is $5.65, The public float for HITI is 68.06M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.51% of that float. The average trading volume of HITI on October 10, 2023 was 318.45K shares.

HITI) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of High Tide Inc. (NASDAQ: HITI) has plunged by -11.52 when compared to previous closing price of 1.65, but the company has seen a -16.57% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-10-09 that The cannabis industry has not yielded the expected rewards for investors, with many companies struggling to survive. The cannabis industry will follow the same trajectory as many other industries before it and exhibit winner-takes-all effects. High Tide stands out in the industry with its comprehensive business model, including retail, e-commerce, brands, and wholesale operations.

HITI Trading at -3.69% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HITI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -36.52% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.95%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.66%, as shares sank -17.05% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +16.80% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HITI fell by -16.57%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by unch in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.8020. In addition, High Tide Inc. saw -5.19% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for HITI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-5.64 for the present operating margin

+5.23 for the gross margin

The net margin for High Tide Inc. stands at -20.11. The total capital return value is set at -9.16, while invested capital returns managed to touch -36.81. Equity return is now at value -33.60, with -20.74 for asset returns.

Based on High Tide Inc. (HITI), the company’s capital structure generated 44.70 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 30.89. Total debt to assets is 25.44, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 27.61. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 19.08.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.46, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.40. The receivables turnover for the company is 45.60 and the total asset turnover is 1.37. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.07.

Conclusion

In summary, High Tide Inc. (HITI) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.