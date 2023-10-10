Euda Health Holdings Limited (EUDA) Stock: Evaluating the Annual Growth

The stock of Euda Health Holdings Limited (EUDA) has gone up by 11.66% for the week, with a 20.53% rise in the past month and a 184.33% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.41%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 8.62% for EUDA. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 17.88% for EUDA’s stock, with a 33.99% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

while the 36-month beta value is -1.13.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.

The public float for EUDA is 13.25M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.06% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of EUDA on October 10, 2023 was 217.08K shares.

EUDA) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Euda Health Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: EUDA) has jumped by 10.98 compared to previous close of 1.64. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 11.66% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

EUDA Trading at 60.26% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EUDA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -82.67% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.62%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.41%, as shares surge +23.81% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +225.00% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EUDA rose by +11.66%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +4.00% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.5615. In addition, Euda Health Holdings Limited saw 10.46% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for EUDA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-58.12 for the present operating margin

+34.08 for the gross margin

The net margin for Euda Health Holdings Limited stands at -252.87. Equity return is now at value -3.69, with -3.46 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.68, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.17. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.70 and the total asset turnover is 0.59. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.86.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Euda Health Holdings Limited (EUDA) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.