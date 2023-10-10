Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc (EPRT) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc (NYSE: EPRT)’s stock price has dropped by -0.23 in relation to previous closing price of 21.49. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 2.83% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-10-05 that Dividend stocks can still be a valuable portfolio addition when other securities have high yields. It’s important not to chase big yields in down markets.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc (NYSE: EPRT) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 18.62x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.30. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc (EPRT) is $27.55, which is $6.83 above the current market price. The public float for EPRT is 165.99M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.86% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of EPRT on October 10, 2023 was 1.11M shares.

EPRT’s Market Performance

EPRT stock saw a decrease of 2.83% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -10.07% and a quarterly a decrease of -11.18%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.40%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.14% for Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc (EPRT). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.80% for EPRT’s stock, with a -11.23% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EPRT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EPRT stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for EPRT by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for EPRT in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $27 based on the research report published on September 21, 2023 of the current year 2023.

EPRT Trading at -7.67% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EPRT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.88% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.14%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.40%, as shares sank -9.38% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.63% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EPRT rose by +2.88%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -7.90% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $22.18. In addition, Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc saw -8.65% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for EPRT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+66.64 for the present operating margin

+68.01 for the gross margin

The net margin for Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc stands at +46.81. The total capital return value is set at 5.33, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.76. Equity return is now at value 6.62, with 4.24 for asset returns.

Based on Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc (EPRT), the company’s capital structure generated 57.92 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 36.68. Total debt to assets is 36.03, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 57.56. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 36.45.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 15.65, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.32. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.20 and the total asset turnover is 0.08.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc (EPRT) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.