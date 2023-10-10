Erasca Inc (ERAS) Stock Experiences -3.17% Monthly Change

In the past week, ERAS stock has gone up by 38.03%, with a monthly decline of -3.17% and a quarterly plunge of -6.65%. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.22%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.66% for Erasca Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 15.98% for ERAS’s stock, with a -14.14% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

The 36-month beta value for ERAS is also noteworthy at 1.20. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for ERAS is $9.67, which is $11.9 above than the current price. The public float for ERAS is 92.60M, and at present, short sellers hold a 9.10% of that float. The average trading volume of ERAS on October 10, 2023 was 537.32K shares.

ERAS) stock’s latest price update

Erasca Inc (NASDAQ: ERAS)’s stock price has gone rise by 17.95 in comparison to its previous close of 2.20, however, the company has experienced a 38.03% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-09-05 that SAN DIEGO, Sept. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Erasca, Inc. (Nasdaq: ERAS), a clinical-stage precision oncology company singularly focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for patients with RAS/MAPK pathway-driven cancers, today announced that management will participate in a fireside chat on Tuesday, September 12, 2023, at 5:30 pm Eastern Time at the Morgan Stanley 21st Annual Global Healthcare Conference, which is being held at the Sheraton New York Hotel in New York, New York. Management will also participate in one-on-one investor meetings.

Analysts’ Opinion of ERAS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ERAS stocks, with Mizuho repeating the rating for ERAS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ERAS in the upcoming period, according to Mizuho is $9 based on the research report published on March 30, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ERAS Trading at 5.44% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ERAS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -71.95% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.66%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.22%, as shares surge +0.39% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.27% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ERAS rose by +37.23%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -38.57% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.24. In addition, Erasca Inc saw -39.79% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ERAS starting from Lim Jonathan E, who purchase 1,000,000 shares at the price of $2.03 back on Oct 05. After this action, Lim Jonathan E now owns 19,456,216 shares of Erasca Inc, valued at $2,026,000 using the latest closing price.

Lim Jonathan E, the Chairman & CEO of Erasca Inc, purchase 100,000 shares at $2.75 during a trade that took place back on Jun 08, which means that Lim Jonathan E is holding 18,396,216 shares at $275,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ERAS

The total capital return value is set at -52.52, while invested capital returns managed to touch -51.62. Equity return is now at value -62.21, with -53.24 for asset returns.

Based on Erasca Inc (ERAS), the company’s capital structure generated 13.38 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 11.80. Total debt to assets is 10.70, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 13.06. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 11.52.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 9.13.

Conclusion

In summary, Erasca Inc (ERAS) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.