Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd (ENLT) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd (NASDAQ: ENLT) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 52.85x compared to its average ratio, Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for ENLT is $22.00, which is $9.5 above the current market price. The public float for ENLT is 114.04M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.26% of that float. The average trading volume for ENLT on October 10, 2023 was 50.92K shares.

The stock price of Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd (NASDAQ: ENLT) has dropped by -12.16 compared to previous close of 14.23. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -19.72% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-08-24 that This might be the best time to dip your toe into solar stocks. Solar energy is one of the fastest-growing industries in the world, as more countries and companies invest in renewable sources of power to combat climate change and reduce their dependence on fossil fuels.

ENLT’s Market Performance

Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd (ENLT) has seen a -19.72% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -24.74% decline in the past month and a -28.37% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.10%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.53% for ENLT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -21.38% for ENLT’s stock, with a -29.21% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ENLT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ENLT stocks, with Wolfe Research repeating the rating for ENLT by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for ENLT in the upcoming period, according to Wolfe Research is $21 based on the research report published on March 07, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ENLT Trading at -25.00% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ENLT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -57.91% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.53%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.10%, as shares sank -24.33% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -32.87% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ENLT fell by -19.72%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.70. In addition, Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd saw -36.22% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ENLT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+39.99 for the present operating margin

+56.96 for the gross margin

The net margin for Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd stands at +12.88. The total capital return value is set at 2.67, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.99. Equity return is now at value 3.65, with 0.78 for asset returns.

Based on Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd (ENLT), the company’s capital structure generated 275.99 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 73.40. Total debt to assets is 61.60, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 252.24. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 67.09.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 20.16, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.53. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.50 and the total asset turnover is 0.06. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.10.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd (ENLT) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.