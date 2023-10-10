Emerson Electric Co. (EMR) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE: EMR) is above average at 5.28x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.37.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 16 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Emerson Electric Co. (EMR) is $110.57, which is $14.37 above the current market price. The public float for EMR is 569.47M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.22% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of EMR on October 10, 2023 was 2.57M shares.

EMR) stock’s latest price update

Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE: EMR) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 0.87 compared to its previous closing price of 95.04. However, the company has seen a gain of 0.17% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-06 that Emerson Electric (EMR) has been upgraded to a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), reflecting growing optimism about the company’s earnings prospects. This might drive the stock higher in the near term.

EMR’s Market Performance

EMR’s stock has risen by 0.17% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -3.11% and a quarterly rise of 4.43%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.79% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.70% for Emerson Electric Co. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.33% for EMR’s stock, with a simple moving average of 7.25% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EMR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EMR stocks, with KeyBanc Capital Markets repeating the rating for EMR by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for EMR in the upcoming period, according to KeyBanc Capital Markets is $120 based on the research report published on October 03, 2023 of the current year 2023.

EMR Trading at -0.80% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EMR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.72% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.70%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.79%, as shares sank -4.24% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.39% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EMR rose by +0.17%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +0.87% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $96.95. In addition, Emerson Electric Co. saw -0.20% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EMR starting from Ramnath Vidya, who sale 2,500 shares at the price of $97.86 back on Sep 05. After this action, Ramnath Vidya now owns 11,870 shares of Emerson Electric Co., valued at $244,638 using the latest closing price.

Flavin Lisa, the Senior VP & CCO of Emerson Electric Co., sale 48,718 shares at $89.65 during a trade that took place back on Jun 27, which means that Flavin Lisa is holding 51,748 shares at $4,367,798 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EMR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+18.04 for the present operating margin

+39.68 for the gross margin

The net margin for Emerson Electric Co. stands at +16.46. The total capital return value is set at 15.98, while invested capital returns managed to touch 18.43. Equity return is now at value 14.20, with 5.38 for asset returns.

Based on Emerson Electric Co. (EMR), the company’s capital structure generated 104.84 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 51.18. Total debt to assets is 30.46, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 83.05. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 40.54.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.86, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.19. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.97 and the total asset turnover is 0.65. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.09.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Emerson Electric Co. (EMR) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.