Electronic Arts Inc. (EA) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ: EA) has surged by 2.74 when compared to previous closing price of 124.59, but the company has seen a 7.07% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-09 that Electronic Arts (EA) rides on the strong engagement of players in its EA SPORTS FC ecosystem, including both EA SPORTS FC 24 and EA SPORTS FC Mobile in the first week after launch.

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ: EA) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 39.64x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.81. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 14 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 11 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Electronic Arts Inc. (EA) by analysts is $143.63, which is $25.31 above the current market price. The public float for EA is 245.29M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.55% of that float. On October 10, 2023, the average trading volume of EA was 2.20M shares.

EA’s Market Performance

EA stock saw an increase of 7.07% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 4.46% and a quarterly increase of -5.51%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.87%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.48% for Electronic Arts Inc. (EA). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 6.19% for EA stock, with a simple moving average of 3.88% for the last 200 days.

EA Trading at 5.26% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.77% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.48%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.87%, as shares surge +5.63% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.94% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EA rose by +7.28%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +4.69% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $120.88. In addition, Electronic Arts Inc. saw 4.76% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EA starting from Miele Laura, who sale 2,000 shares at the price of $119.97 back on Oct 02. After this action, Miele Laura now owns 32,586 shares of Electronic Arts Inc., valued at $239,941 using the latest closing price.

Singh Vijayanthimala, the Chief People Officer of Electronic Arts Inc., sale 800 shares at $119.95 during a trade that took place back on Oct 02, which means that Singh Vijayanthimala is holding 29,547 shares at $95,960 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+18.78 for the present operating margin

+73.62 for the gross margin

The net margin for Electronic Arts Inc. stands at +11.08. The total capital return value is set at 14.04, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.34. Equity return is now at value 11.93, with 6.80 for asset returns.

Based on Electronic Arts Inc. (EA), the company’s capital structure generated 30.48 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 23.36. Total debt to assets is 16.52, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 29.58. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 22.67.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.44, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.07. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.86 and the total asset turnover is 0.53. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.21.

Conclusion

To sum up, Electronic Arts Inc. (EA) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.