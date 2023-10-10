ECARX Holdings Inc (ECX) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

ECARX Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: ECX)’s stock price has gone rise by 12.65 in comparison to its previous close of 3.24, however, the company has experienced a 6.41% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-08-12 that ECARX Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ECX ) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call August 9, 2023 8:00 AM ET Company Participants Adam Kay – Head of IR Ziyu Shen – Co-Founder, Chairman and CEO Peter Cirino – COO Phil Zhou – CFO Conference Call Participants Derek Soderberg – Cantor Fitzgerald Shelley Wang – Morgan Stanley Xiaoyi Lei – Jefferies Poe Fratt – Alliance Global Partners Adam Kay Good morning, and welcome to our second quarter 2023 earnings conference call. With me today are ECARX Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder, Ziyu Shen; Chief Operating Officer, Peter Cirino; and our recently appointed Chief Financial Officer, Phil Zhou.

The 36-month beta value for ECX is also noteworthy at 0.52. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for ECX is $71.99, which is $6.2 above than the current price. The public float for ECX is 74.15M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.20% of that float. The average trading volume of ECX on October 10, 2023 was 362.67K shares.

ECX’s Market Performance

ECX stock saw a decrease of 6.41% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -0.82% and a quarterly a decrease of -33.39%. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.92%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 11.44% for ECARX Holdings Inc (ECX). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 7.32% for ECX’s stock, with a -34.73% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ECX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ECX stocks, with Cantor Fitzgerald repeating the rating for ECX by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for ECX in the upcoming period, according to Cantor Fitzgerald is $10 based on the research report published on May 22, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ECX Trading at -8.01% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ECX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -67.76% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.44%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.92%, as shares surge +10.61% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -29.81% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ECX rose by +6.41%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.42. In addition, ECARX Holdings Inc saw -54.32% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ECX starting from Heng Jun Hong, who sale 2,743 shares at the price of $3.24 back on Sep 27. After this action, Heng Jun Hong now owns 0 shares of ECARX Holdings Inc, valued at $8,887 using the latest closing price.

Heng Jun Hong, the Director of ECARX Holdings Inc, sale 47,257 shares at $3.32 during a trade that took place back on Sep 26, which means that Heng Jun Hong is holding 2,743 shares at $157,078 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ECX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-41.81 for the present operating margin

+27.85 for the gross margin

The net margin for ECARX Holdings Inc stands at -43.29. The total capital return value is set at -90.04, while invested capital returns managed to touch -137.46. Equity return is now at value -144.34, with -36.99 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.65, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.11. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.63 and the total asset turnover is 1.12. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.91.

Conclusion

In summary, ECARX Holdings Inc (ECX) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.