Duke Energy Corp.’s (DUK) Stock: A Long-Term Performance Analysis

The stock of Duke Energy Corp. (DUK) has gone up by 3.27% for the week, with a -3.07% drop in the past month and a -2.92% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.70%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.17% for DUK. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.02% for DUK’s stock, with a simple moving average of -7.14% for the last 200 days.

Duke Energy Corp. (NYSE: DUK) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 49.11x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.46. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 11 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Duke Energy Corp. (DUK) is $96.64, which is $10.2 above the current market price. The public float for DUK is 769.67M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.23% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of DUK on October 10, 2023 was 3.18M shares.

DUK) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Duke Energy Corp. (NYSE: DUK) has jumped by 1.51 compared to previous close of 86.92. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 3.27% in its stock price over the last five trading days. MarketBeat reported 2023-10-05 that The risk to the market is mounting, and with it, volatility. The VIX is up nearly 50% in the last month and heading higher, which means the S&P 500 could be heading lower.

Analysts’ Opinion of DUK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DUK stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for DUK by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for DUK in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $96 based on the research report published on August 23, 2023 of the current year 2023.

DUK Trading at -2.87% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DUK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.10% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.17%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.70%, as shares sank -3.87% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.47% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DUK rose by +3.27%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -11.95% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $90.80. In addition, Duke Energy Corp. saw -14.33% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DUK starting from MCKEE E MARIE, who sale 1,785 shares at the price of $91.06 back on Aug 17. After this action, MCKEE E MARIE now owns 0 shares of Duke Energy Corp., valued at $162,542 using the latest closing price.

Ghartey-Tagoe Kodwo, the EVP, CLO & Corp Sec of Duke Energy Corp., sale 2,500 shares at $91.43 during a trade that took place back on Aug 16, which means that Ghartey-Tagoe Kodwo is holding 24,710 shares at $228,575 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DUK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+22.33 for the present operating margin

+27.43 for the gross margin

The net margin for Duke Energy Corp. stands at +13.46. The total capital return value is set at 5.19, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.40. Equity return is now at value 7.97, with 2.22 for asset returns.

Based on Duke Energy Corp. (DUK), the company’s capital structure generated 154.54 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 60.71. Total debt to assets is 41.57, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 143.45. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 54.11.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.89, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.48. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.17 and the total asset turnover is 0.16. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.70.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Duke Energy Corp. (DUK) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.