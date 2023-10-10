Deutsche Bank AG (DB) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock of Deutsche Bank AG (NYSE: DB) has increased by 2.70 when compared to last closing price of 10.55.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 4.48% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Market Watch reported 2023-10-10 that European bourses rallied hard Tuesday, as Deutsche Bank recommended closing its hedge on equity exposure and going overweight stocks.

The price-to-earnings ratio for Deutsche Bank AG (NYSE: DB) is above average at 4.33x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.28.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 10 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Deutsche Bank AG (DB) is $14.60, which is $3.78 above the current market price. The public float for DB is 1.92B, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.55% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of DB on October 10, 2023 was 2.24M shares.

DB’s Market Performance

The stock of Deutsche Bank AG (DB) has seen a 4.48% increase in the past week, with a 2.60% rise in the past month, and a 3.29% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.62%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.48% for DB. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.11% for DB’s stock, with a simple moving average of -2.32% for the last 200 days.

DB Trading at 0.72% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.15% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.48%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.62%, as shares surge +2.41% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.74% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DB rose by +4.39%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -4.54% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.73. In addition, Deutsche Bank AG saw -5.95% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for DB

Equity return is now at value 8.12, with 0.37 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Deutsche Bank AG (DB) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.