Cosmos Health Inc (COSM) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for COSM is 2.90. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for COSM is 11.39M and currently, short sellers hold a 15.57% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of COSM on October 10, 2023 was 1.61M shares.

COSM) stock’s latest price update

Cosmos Health Inc (NASDAQ: COSM) has seen a decline in its stock price by -9.52 in relation to its previous close of 1.26. However, the company has experienced a -19.72% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-09-28 that The healthcare industry has historically provided significant returns to investors. And, it is currently boasting a compounding annual growth rate prediction of 10.4% until 2027.

COSM’s Market Performance

Cosmos Health Inc (COSM) has seen a -19.72% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 1.79% gain in the past month and a -63.34% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.72%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 16.36% for COSM. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -23.21% for COSM stock, with a simple moving average of -64.41% for the last 200 days.

COSM Trading at -16.47% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought COSM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -95.22% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 16.36%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.72%, as shares surge +15.15% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -24.00% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, COSM fell by -19.72%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -86.99% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.4920. In addition, Cosmos Health Inc saw -75.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at COSM starting from Siokas Grigorios, who purchase 181,451 shares at the price of $2.48 back on Jul 20. After this action, Siokas Grigorios now owns 1,327,885 shares of Cosmos Health Inc, valued at $449,998 using the latest closing price.

Siokas Grigorios, the Chief Executive Officer of Cosmos Health Inc, purchase 4,474 shares at $23.92 during a trade that took place back on Jun 06, which means that Siokas Grigorios is holding 1,146,434 shares at $107,018 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for COSM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-14.84 for the present operating margin

+11.46 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cosmos Health Inc stands at -27.47. The total capital return value is set at -16.40, while invested capital returns managed to touch -39.98. Equity return is now at value -58.34, with -24.45 for asset returns.

Based on Cosmos Health Inc (COSM), the company’s capital structure generated 31.81 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 24.13. Total debt to assets is 19.16, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 12.82. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 9.73.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.20, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 6.89. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.78 and the total asset turnover is 0.78. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.58.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Cosmos Health Inc (COSM) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.