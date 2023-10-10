Corebridge Financial Inc. (CRBG): A Technical Analysis

Corebridge Financial Inc. (NYSE: CRBG) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 6.28x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.84. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Corebridge Financial Inc. (CRBG) is $25.00, which is $4.72 above the current market price. The public float for CRBG is 168.71M, and currently, short sellers hold a 5.00% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CRBG on October 10, 2023 was 1.79M shares.

CRBG) stock’s latest price update

Corebridge Financial Inc. (NYSE: CRBG) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 1.70 compared to its previous closing price of 20.02. However, the company has seen a gain of 2.11% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-09 that Corebridge (CRBG) has an impressive earnings surprise history and currently possesses the right combination of the two key ingredients for a likely beat in its next quarterly report.

CRBG’s Market Performance

CRBG’s stock has risen by 2.11% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 11.87% and a quarterly rise of 8.88%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.73% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.73% for Corebridge Financial Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 5.74% for CRBG’s stock, with a 13.13% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CRBG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CRBG stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for CRBG by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for CRBG in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $19 based on the research report published on July 11, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CRBG Trading at 9.08% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CRBG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.09% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.73%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.73%, as shares surge +10.83% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.61% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CRBG rose by +2.11%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +3.35% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $19.35. In addition, Corebridge Financial Inc. saw 5.32% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CRBG starting from AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP,, who sale 10,981,108 shares at the price of $16.41 back on Jun 23. After this action, AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP, now owns 415,413,892 shares of Corebridge Financial Inc., valued at $180,199,982 using the latest closing price.

AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP,, the 10% Owner of Corebridge Financial Inc., sale 74,750,000 shares at $16.25 during a trade that took place back on Jun 12, which means that AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP, is holding 426,395,000 shares at $1,214,687,500 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CRBG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+41.63 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Corebridge Financial Inc. stands at +30.85. The total capital return value is set at 51.85, while invested capital returns managed to touch 28.80. Equity return is now at value 18.69, with 0.62 for asset returns.

Based on Corebridge Financial Inc. (CRBG), the company’s capital structure generated 187.20 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 65.18. Total debt to assets is 4.61, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 168.93. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 58.82.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.33, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.52.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Corebridge Financial Inc. (CRBG) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.