Copart Inc. (CPRT) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

Copart Inc. (NASDAQ: CPRT) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 35.32x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for CPRT is at 1.19. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for CPRT is $49.07, which is $3.86 above the current market price. The public float for CPRT is 867.87M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.96% of that float. The average trading volume for CPRT on October 10, 2023 was 3.94M shares.

CPRT) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Copart Inc. (NASDAQ: CPRT) has increased by 0.85 when compared to last closing price of 44.83.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 3.65% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-09 that The Zacks Rank offers investors a way to easily find top-rated stocks and build a winning investment portfolio. Here’s why you should take advantage.

CPRT’s Market Performance

CPRT’s stock has risen by 3.65% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 1.16% and a quarterly drop of -0.17%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.48% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.16% for Copart Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.21% for CPRT’s stock, with a simple moving average of 13.88% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CPRT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CPRT stocks, with Argus repeating the rating for CPRT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CPRT in the upcoming period, according to Argus is $53 based on the research report published on September 08, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CPRT Trading at 2.62% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CPRT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.59% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.16%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.48%, as shares surge +0.47% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.04% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CPRT rose by +3.65%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +50.07% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $43.81. In addition, Copart Inc. saw 48.50% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CPRT starting from Blunt Matt, who sale 49,435 shares at the price of $43.11 back on Oct 03. After this action, Blunt Matt now owns 0 shares of Copart Inc., valued at $2,131,143 using the latest closing price.

ADAIR A JAYSON, the co-Chief Executive Officer of Copart Inc., sale 300,000 shares at $88.32 during a trade that took place back on Jul 07, which means that ADAIR A JAYSON is holding 10,147,030 shares at $26,496,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CPRT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+38.42 for the present operating margin

+44.44 for the gross margin

The net margin for Copart Inc. stands at +31.99. Equity return is now at value 23.32, with 20.55 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.37.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Copart Inc. (CPRT) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.