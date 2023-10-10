ContraFect Corp (CFRX) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for CFRX is 0.58. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for CFRX is $5.00, which is $4.55 above the current price. The public float for CFRX is 5.47M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.26% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CFRX on October 10, 2023 was 53.21K shares.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.

CFRX) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of ContraFect Corp (NASDAQ: CFRX) has jumped by 12.87 compared to previous close of 0.40. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -17.91% in its stock price over the last five trading days. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-09-19 that YONKERS, New York, Sept. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ContraFect Corporation (Nasdaq: CFRX), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of direct lytic agents (DLAs), including lysins and amurin peptides, today announces that Jane Ambler, Ph.D., the Company’s Vice President of Clinical Microbiology, will be presenting at the ASM/ESCMID Joint Conference on Drug Development to Meet the Challenge of Antimicrobial Resistance, which will be held in Boston, MA from September 19-22, 2023.

CFRX’s Market Performance

CFRX’s stock has fallen by -17.91% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -41.10% and a quarterly drop of -67.98%. The volatility ratio for the week is 19.92% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 15.63% for ContraFect Corp The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -20.74% for CFRX’s stock, with a -82.41% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CFRX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CFRX stocks, with SVB Leerink repeating the rating for CFRX by listing it as a “Mkt Perform.” The predicted price for CFRX in the upcoming period, according to SVB Leerink is $1 based on the research report published on July 14, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

CFRX Trading at -41.54% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CFRX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -97.14% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 15.63%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 19.92%, as shares sank -34.57% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -59.69% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CFRX fell by -17.91%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -94.60% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.5577. In addition, ContraFect Corp saw -94.12% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CFRX

The total capital return value is set at -260.53, while invested capital returns managed to touch -307.74. Equity return is now at value -608.73, with -119.38 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.85.

Conclusion

In conclusion, ContraFect Corp (CFRX) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.