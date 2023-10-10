CN Energy Group Inc (CNEY) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for CNEY is 0.52. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for CN Energy Group Inc (CNEY) is $1.20, which is $1.09 above the current market price. The public float for CNEY is 33.17M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.22% of that float. On October 10, 2023, CNEY’s average trading volume was 924.74K shares.

The stock price of CN Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ: CNEY) has dropped by -9.78 compared to previous close of 0.12. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -8.83% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-08-02 that Quite frankly, the best $1 stocks to buy now are only for people with “stupid” money. By that, I mean you’re swimming so deeply in green-tinted paper that you need to lose some of that cash, just to feel alive again.

CNEY’s Market Performance

CN Energy Group Inc (CNEY) has seen a -8.83% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -18.50% decline in the past month and a -42.34% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 13.83%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 12.88% for CNEY. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -8.42% for CNEY’s stock, with a simple moving average of -66.01% for the last 200 days.

CNEY Trading at -30.46% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CNEY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -95.96% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.88%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.83%, as shares sank -14.38% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -45.00% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CNEY fell by -8.83%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -85.15% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.1175. In addition, CN Energy Group Inc saw -85.92% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CNEY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+2.94 for the present operating margin

+13.18 for the gross margin

The net margin for CN Energy Group Inc stands at +6.53. The total capital return value is set at 1.31, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.02.

Based on CN Energy Group Inc (CNEY), the company’s capital structure generated 2.54 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 2.48. Total debt to assets is 2.31, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.09. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.08.

The receivables turnover for the company is 0.94 and the total asset turnover is 0.40. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 8.66.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of CN Energy Group Inc (CNEY) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.