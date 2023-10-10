Church & Dwight Co. Inc.’s (CHD) Stock: A Week-by-Week Analysis

In the past week, CHD stock has gone down by -5.47%, with a monthly decline of -9.44% and a quarterly plunge of -11.41%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.49%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.51% for Church & Dwight Co. Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -7.15% for CHD’s stock, with a -4.50% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Church & Dwight Co. Inc. (NYSE: CHD) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 48.13x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for CHD is at 0.50. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 12 as “hold,” and 3 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for CHD is $100.36, which is $13.55 above the current market price. The public float for CHD is 245.56M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.61% of that float. The average trading volume for CHD on October 10, 2023 was 1.27M shares.

CHD) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Church & Dwight Co. Inc. (NYSE: CHD) has surged by 0.76 when compared to previous closing price of 85.99, but the company has seen a -5.47% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Business Wire reported 2023-10-02 that EWING, N.J.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE: CHD) will webcast a discussion of its third quarter earnings results on Friday, November 3, 2023, beginning at 10:00 a.m. ET. Media and investors may access the live audio webcast at https://investor.churchdwight.com/ beginning at 10:00 a.m. ET. The webcast will also be available for replay. Church & Dwight Co., Inc., founded in 1846, is the leading U.S. producer of sodium bicarbonate, popularly known as baking soda. The Com.

Analysts’ Opinion of CHD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CHD stocks, with HSBC Securities repeating the rating for CHD by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for CHD in the upcoming period, according to HSBC Securities is $102 based on the research report published on September 22, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CHD Trading at -8.09% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CHD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.81% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.51%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.49%, as shares sank -10.05% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.82% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CHD fell by -5.47%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +8.54% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $92.83. In addition, Church & Dwight Co. Inc. saw 7.48% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CHD starting from FARRELL MATTHEW, who sale 132,881 shares at the price of $96.00 back on Aug 30. After this action, FARRELL MATTHEW now owns 112,444 shares of Church & Dwight Co. Inc., valued at $12,756,576 using the latest closing price.

FARRELL MATTHEW, the President and CEO of Church & Dwight Co. Inc., sale 27,181 shares at $96.03 during a trade that took place back on Aug 14, which means that FARRELL MATTHEW is holding 112,444 shares at $2,610,325 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CHD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.12 for the present operating margin

+39.58 for the gross margin

The net margin for Church & Dwight Co. Inc. stands at +7.70. The total capital return value is set at 9.72, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.37. Equity return is now at value 11.97, with 5.27 for asset returns.

Based on Church & Dwight Co. Inc. (CHD), the company’s capital structure generated 81.59 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 44.93. Total debt to assets is 34.12, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 78.84. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 43.42.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.21, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.13. The receivables turnover for the company is 12.99 and the total asset turnover is 0.66. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.18.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Church & Dwight Co. Inc. (CHD) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.