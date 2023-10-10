Chijet Motor Company Inc (CJET) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

Chijet Motor Company Inc (NASDAQ: CJET) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 45.39x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for CJET is at -0.64. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for CJET is 14.31M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.38% of that float. The average trading volume for CJET on October 10, 2023 was 323.91K shares.

CJET) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Chijet Motor Company Inc (NASDAQ: CJET) has jumped by 19.31 compared to previous close of 2.02. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 46.06% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-06-05 that Chijet Motor (NASDAQ: CJET ) stock is rising higher on Monday following the EV company’s public debut on Friday. Chijet Motor’s stock, which trades under the CJET ticker, first started trading on the Nasdaq Exchange on June 2.

CJET’s Market Performance

Chijet Motor Company Inc (CJET) has seen a 46.06% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 74.64% gain in the past month and a -5.49% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 14.56%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 13.98% for CJET. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 35.62% for CJET’s stock, with a -62.36% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

CJET Trading at 20.43% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CJET to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -81.49% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.98%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.56%, as shares surge +79.85% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.40% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CJET rose by +46.06%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.83. In addition, Chijet Motor Company Inc saw -76.94% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CJET

The total capital return value is set at -1.42, while invested capital returns managed to touch -0.26. Equity return is now at value 0.71, with 0.67 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 28.91.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Chijet Motor Company Inc (CJET) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.