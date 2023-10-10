Celestica Inc.’s (CLS) Stock: A 61.03% Annual Performance Rate

In the past week, CLS stock has gone up by 9.56%, with a monthly gain of 14.30% and a quarterly surge of 68.45%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.36%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.39% for Celestica Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 12.85% for CLS’s stock, with a 74.40% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Celestica Inc. (NYSE: CLS) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 19.32x. and a 36-month beta value of 2.14. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.

The public float for CLS is 110.72M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.61% of that float. On October 10, 2023, the average trading volume of CLS was 1.77M shares.

CLS) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Celestica Inc. (NYSE: CLS) has jumped by 1.06 compared to previous close of 26.42. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 9.56% in its stock price over the last five trading days. MarketBeat reported 2023-09-28 that The AI revolution is upon us, and few sectors are better positioned to profit from it than the electronics manufacturing industry. These companies are already leaning hard into AI to improve their operations, increase productivity, and deliver returns for investors, and their clients are doing the same.

CLS Trading at 18.42% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CLS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 0.38% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.39%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.36%, as shares surge +10.79% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +28.86% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CLS rose by +9.56%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +144.73% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $23.79. In addition, Celestica Inc. saw 136.91% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CLS

Equity return is now at value 10.49, with 3.16 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, Celestica Inc. (CLS) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.