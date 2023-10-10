Camtek Ltd (CAMT) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of Camtek Ltd (NASDAQ: CAMT) has plunged by -8.78 when compared to previous closing price of 63.33, but the company has seen a -5.42% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-10-06 that Camtek Ltd. has seen significant improvement in revenues and margins, with 2022 being a successful year for the company. Some consolidation is expected in 2023 before demand picks up again, but overall growth is projected for the coming years. Camtek is a leading player in the semiconductor industry and offers a strong opportunity for exposure to the sector.

Camtek Ltd (NASDAQ: CAMT) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 35.78x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.42. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Camtek Ltd (CAMT) by analysts is $59.29, which is -$14.63 below the current market price. The public float for CAMT is 27.05M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.11% of that float. On October 10, 2023, the average trading volume of CAMT was 435.87K shares.

CAMT’s Market Performance

CAMT stock saw an increase of -5.42% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 0.64% and a quarterly increase of 71.63%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.65%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.94% for Camtek Ltd (CAMT). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.15% for CAMT stock, with a simple moving average of 64.57% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CAMT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CAMT stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for CAMT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CAMT in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $50 based on the research report published on July 18, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CAMT Trading at 6.86% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CAMT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.29% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.94%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.65%, as shares surge +0.66% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +22.16% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CAMT fell by -5.42%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +160.81% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $59.06. In addition, Camtek Ltd saw 163.07% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CAMT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+25.40 for the present operating margin

+49.81 for the gross margin

The net margin for Camtek Ltd stands at +24.91. The total capital return value is set at 15.17, while invested capital returns managed to touch 14.91. Equity return is now at value 20.49, with 11.71 for asset returns.

Based on Camtek Ltd (CAMT), the company’s capital structure generated 51.92 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 34.18. Total debt to assets is 29.36, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 51.59. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 33.95.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 8.48, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.23. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.33 and the total asset turnover is 0.51. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.29.

Conclusion

To sum up, Camtek Ltd (CAMT) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.