Calamp Corp.’s (CAMP) Stock: A 61.03% Annual Performance Rate

In the past week, CAMP stock has gone down by -40.62%, with a monthly decline of -59.35% and a quarterly plunge of -74.54%. The volatility ratio for the week is 18.01%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 17.71% for Calamp Corp. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -44.72% for CAMP’s stock, with a -89.60% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

and a 36-month beta value of 1.96. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Calamp Corp. (CAMP) by analysts is $1.78, which is $4.31 above the current market price. The public float for CAMP is 35.98M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.27% of that float. On October 10, 2023, the average trading volume of CAMP was 552.78K shares.

CAMP) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Calamp Corp. (NASDAQ: CAMP) has dropped by -15.56 compared to previous close of 0.29. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -40.62% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-05 that CalAmp (CAMP) reported break-even quarterly earnings per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.02. This compares to loss of $0.02 per share a year ago.

Analysts’ Opinion of CAMP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CAMP stocks, with Craig Hallum repeating the rating for CAMP by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CAMP in the upcoming period, according to Craig Hallum is $10 based on the research report published on August 16, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

CAMP Trading at -60.03% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CAMP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -95.39% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 17.71%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 18.01%, as shares sank -57.49% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -72.36% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CAMP fell by -40.63%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -92.80% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.4301. In addition, Calamp Corp. saw -94.49% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CAMP starting from Cummins Wes, who purchase 25,000 shares at the price of $4.52 back on Jan 27. After this action, Cummins Wes now owns 3,424,059 shares of Calamp Corp., valued at $112,970 using the latest closing price.

Cummins Wes, the Director of Calamp Corp., purchase 20,000 shares at $4.43 during a trade that took place back on Jan 03, which means that Cummins Wes is holding 3,399,059 shares at $88,610 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CAMP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-6.81 for the present operating margin

+35.15 for the gross margin

The net margin for Calamp Corp. stands at -11.02. The total capital return value is set at -7.37, while invested capital returns managed to touch -12.20. Equity return is now at value -130.19, with -5.74 for asset returns.

Based on Calamp Corp. (CAMP), the company’s capital structure generated 1,714.68 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 94.49. Total debt to assets is 64.54, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1,675.61. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 92.34.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.74, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.69. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.08 and the total asset turnover is 0.76. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.64.

Conclusion

To sum up, Calamp Corp. (CAMP) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.