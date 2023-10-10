Blink Charging Co (BLNK) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of Blink Charging Co (NASDAQ: BLNK) has plunged by -6.27 when compared to previous closing price of 3.19, but the company has seen a -1.64% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-10-06 that Blink Charging (NASDAQ: BLNK ) stock manages one of the largest U.S. EV charging networks, with over 66,478 stations, including 50,167 in the Blink Network. However, there are red flags.

and a 36-month beta value of 2.79. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.

The average price predicted for Blink Charging Co (BLNK) by analysts is $15.50, which is $12.51 above the current market price. The public float for BLNK is 58.17M, and at present, short sellers hold a 30.35% of that float. On October 10, 2023, the average trading volume of BLNK was 2.18M shares.

BLNK’s Market Performance

BLNK stock saw a decrease of -1.64% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -16.25% and a quarterly a decrease of -55.51%. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.03%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.53% for Blink Charging Co (BLNK). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -10.14% for BLNK stock, with a simple moving average of -60.23% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BLNK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BLNK stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for BLNK by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for BLNK in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $7 based on the research report published on September 27, 2023 of the current year 2023.

BLNK Trading at -31.46% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BLNK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -81.46% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.53%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.03%, as shares sank -17.17% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -51.46% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BLNK fell by -1.64%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -74.70% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.30. In addition, Blink Charging Co saw -72.74% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BLNK starting from FARKAS MICHAEL D, who sale 52,000 shares at the price of $3.04 back on Sep 28. After this action, FARKAS MICHAEL D now owns 2,578,616 shares of Blink Charging Co, valued at $158,184 using the latest closing price.

FARKAS MICHAEL D, the Former Director Chairman & CEO of Blink Charging Co, sale 26,000 shares at $3.14 during a trade that took place back on Sep 27, which means that FARKAS MICHAEL D is holding 2,630,616 shares at $81,692 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BLNK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-139.64 for the present operating margin

-87.07 for the gross margin

The net margin for Blink Charging Co stands at -149.76. The total capital return value is set at -35.40, while invested capital returns managed to touch -38.17. Equity return is now at value -40.80, with -29.36 for asset returns.

Based on Blink Charging Co (BLNK), the company’s capital structure generated 2.10 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 2.06. Total debt to assets is 1.51, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.32. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.29.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.87, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.09 and the total asset turnover is 0.21. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.97.

Conclusion

To sum up, Blink Charging Co (BLNK) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.