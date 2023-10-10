Bitdeer Technologies Holding Co (BTDR) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

Bitdeer Technologies Holding Co (NASDAQ: BTDR)’s stock price has decreased by -10.73 compared to its previous closing price of 7.83. However, the company has seen a -27.34% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

and a 36-month beta value of 1.09. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.

The average price predicted for Bitdeer Technologies Holding Co (BTDR) by analysts is $18.50, which is $11.51 above the current market price. The public float for BTDR is 21.72M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.56% of that float. On October 10, 2023, the average trading volume of BTDR was 100.87K shares.

BTDR’s Market Performance

The stock of Bitdeer Technologies Holding Co (BTDR) has seen a -27.34% decrease in the past week, with a -39.38% drop in the past month, and a -44.57% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.71%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 12.66% for BTDR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -34.13% for BTDR’s stock, with a -29.44% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BTDR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BTDR stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for BTDR by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for BTDR in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $20 based on the research report published on September 06, 2023 of the current year 2023.

BTDR Trading at -39.14% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BTDR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -52.61% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.66%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.71%, as shares sank -32.85% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -31.47% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BTDR fell by -27.34%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.44. In addition, Bitdeer Technologies Holding Co saw -32.92% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for BTDR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-18.66 for the present operating margin

+24.20 for the gross margin

The net margin for Bitdeer Technologies Holding Co stands at -18.30. The total capital return value is set at -25.96, while invested capital returns managed to touch -27.48. Equity return is now at value -13.95, with -7.52 for asset returns.

Based on Bitdeer Technologies Holding Co (BTDR), the company’s capital structure generated 31.49 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 23.95. Total debt to assets is 15.39, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 20.56. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 15.64.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.34, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 29.99 and the total asset turnover is 0.93.

Conclusion

To sum up, Bitdeer Technologies Holding Co (BTDR) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.