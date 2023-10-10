Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc ADR (BDRX) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

while the 36-month beta value is 1.97.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc ADR (BDRX) is $251959.00, BDRX currently shorts hold a – ratio of the float.The average trading volume of BDRX on October 10, 2023 was 641.97K shares.

BDRX) stock’s latest price update

Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc ADR (NASDAQ: BDRX)’s stock price has gone rise by 22.51 in comparison to its previous close of 3.91, however, the company has experienced a 2.79% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-09-21 that Biodexa Pharmaceuticals PLC (“Biodexa” or the “Company”) Biodexa to Present Recruitment and Treatment Update in Phase 1 Study of MTX-110 (MAGIC-G1 Study) in Patients with Recurrent Glioblastoma at 2023 Annual European Association of Neuro-Oncology Meeting (EANO) Biodexa Pharmaceuticals PLC (Nasdaq: BDRX), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing a pipeline of products aimed at primary and metastatic cancers of the brain, is pleased to announce that it will be presenting an update on the recruitment and treatment of patients in the ongoing Phase 1 study of MTX-110 (also known as MAGIC-G1 study) in patients with recurrent glioblastoma (rGB) during a poster session on 22 September 2023, at the 2023 annual EANO meeting in Rotterdam, the Netherlands (NCT 05324501). MAGIC-G1 is an open-label, dose escalation study designed to assess the feasibility and safety of intermittent infusions of MTX-110 administered by convection enhanced delivery (CED) via implanted refillable pump and catheter.

BDRX’s Market Performance

BDRX’s stock has risen by 2.79% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -26.87% and a quarterly drop of -20.56%. The volatility ratio for the week is 15.20% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 11.66% for Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc ADR The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -10.32% for BDRX’s stock, with a -93.37% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

BDRX Trading at -12.40% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BDRX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -99.31% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.66%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 15.20%, as shares sank -26.53% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -17.70% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BDRX rose by +2.79%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -98.03% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.25. In addition, Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc ADR saw -98.48% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for BDRX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1250.07 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc ADR stands at -1095.28. The total capital return value is set at -116.48, while invested capital returns managed to touch -104.18. Equity return is now at value -123.73, with -89.54 for asset returns.

Based on Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc ADR (BDRX), the company’s capital structure generated 19.73 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 16.48. Total debt to assets is 11.29, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 14.64. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 12.23.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.09, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 10.19. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.54 and the total asset turnover is 0.08. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.47.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc ADR (BDRX) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.