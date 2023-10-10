Better Therapeutics Inc (BTTX) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

Better Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: BTTX) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 14.62 compared to its previous closing price of 0.34. However, the company has seen a gain of 11.34% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-08-09 that Better Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTTX ) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call August 9, 2023 4:30 PM ET Company Participants Mark Heinen – Chief Financial Officer Frank Karbe – President and CEO Diane Gomez – Chief Commercial Officer Mark Berman – Chief Medical Officer Conference Call Participants Thomas Flaten – Lake Street Capital Markets Keay Nakae – Chardan Rahul Rakhit – LifeSci Capital Operator Good day and thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Better Therapeutics’ Second Quarter 2023 Update Call. At this time all participants are in a listen-only mode.

while the 36-month beta value is 2.06.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Better Therapeutics Inc (BTTX) is $6.00, which is $6.61 above the current market price. The public float for BTTX is 20.40M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.11% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of BTTX on October 10, 2023 was 949.18K shares.

BTTX’s Market Performance

BTTX’s stock has seen a 11.34% increase for the week, with a -36.09% drop in the past month and a -62.53% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 22.19%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 16.69% for Better Therapeutics Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -5.62% for BTTX’s stock, with a -58.44% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BTTX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BTTX stocks, with Chardan Capital Markets repeating the rating for BTTX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for BTTX in the upcoming period, according to Chardan Capital Markets is $17 based on the research report published on November 24, 2021 of the previous year 2021.

BTTX Trading at -30.94% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BTTX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -77.54% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 16.69%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 22.19%, as shares sank -33.44% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -37.15% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BTTX rose by +11.34%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -72.75% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.4031. In addition, Better Therapeutics Inc saw -64.73% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BTTX starting from PERRY DAVID P, who purchase 1,233,045 shares at the price of $0.73 back on Jul 27. After this action, PERRY DAVID P now owns 13,030,393 shares of Better Therapeutics Inc, valued at $900,000 using the latest closing price.

Parker Geoffrey M., the Director of Better Therapeutics Inc, purchase 685,025 shares at $0.73 during a trade that took place back on Jul 27, which means that Parker Geoffrey M. is holding 1,028,055 shares at $500,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BTTX

The total capital return value is set at -127.10, while invested capital returns managed to touch -142.83. Equity return is now at value -1021.64, with -152.41 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.37.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Better Therapeutics Inc (BTTX) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.