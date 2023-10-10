Bath & Body Works Inc (BBWI) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

The price-to-earnings ratio for Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE: BBWI) is above average at 10.11x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.84.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Bath & Body Works Inc (BBWI) is $47.78, which is $16.74 above the current market price. The public float for BBWI is 225.83M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.64% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of BBWI on October 10, 2023 was 3.55M shares.

BBWI) stock’s latest price update

Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE: BBWI)’s stock price has decreased by -3.30 compared to its previous closing price of 32.10. However, the company has seen a -7.54% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Forbes reported 2023-10-06 that BBWI stock has declined from around $43 to $33 YTD, compared to the S&P index which saw an 11% growth during this period.

BBWI’s Market Performance

Bath & Body Works Inc (BBWI) has seen a -7.54% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -14.96% decline in the past month and a -16.58% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.90%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.07% for BBWI. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -9.07% for BBWI stock, with a simple moving average of -18.80% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BBWI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BBWI stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for BBWI by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for BBWI in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $45 based on the research report published on August 01, 2023 of the current year 2023.

BBWI Trading at -13.59% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BBWI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -37.36% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.07%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.90%, as shares sank -14.87% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -15.05% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BBWI fell by -7.54%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -22.98% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $33.86. In addition, Bath & Body Works Inc saw -26.34% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BBWI starting from Arlin Wendy C., who sale 1,625 shares at the price of $38.29 back on Mar 28. After this action, Arlin Wendy C. now owns 91,072 shares of Bath & Body Works Inc, valued at $62,222 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BBWI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+18.17 for the present operating margin

+43.03 for the gross margin

The net margin for Bath & Body Works Inc stands at +10.50. The total capital return value is set at 32.93, while invested capital returns managed to touch 19.86.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.63, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.40. The receivables turnover for the company is 32.45 and the total asset turnover is 1.31. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.64.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Bath & Body Works Inc (BBWI) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.