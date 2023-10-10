Banc of California Inc (BANC) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Banc of California Inc (NYSE: BANC) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.72x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for BANC is 1.23. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 4 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for BANC is $17.58, which is $6.27 above the current price. The public float for BANC is 53.62M and currently, short sellers hold a 10.15% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of BANC on October 10, 2023 was 1.38M shares.

BANC) stock’s latest price update

Banc of California Inc (NYSE: BANC)’s stock price has dropped by -0.40 in relation to previous closing price of 12.36. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 2.07% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Business Wire reported 2023-10-05 that SANTA ANA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE: BANC) today announced it will release 2023 third quarter financial results before the stock market opens on Tuesday, October 24, 2023. A conference call will be held that same day at 10:00 a.m. Pacific Time (PT) to review financial results. Interested parties are welcome to attend the conference call by dialing (888) 317-6003 and referencing event code 5886712. A live audio webcast will also be available on the Webcasts page of.

BANC’s Market Performance

Banc of California Inc (BANC) has experienced a 2.07% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -0.97% drop in the past month, and a 3.45% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.21%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.43% for BANC. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.51% for BANC’s stock, with a -8.95% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BANC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BANC stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for BANC by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for BANC in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $13.50 based on the research report published on October 04, 2023 of the current year 2023.

BANC Trading at -2.92% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BANC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -32.58% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.43%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.21%, as shares sank -2.22% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -14.93% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BANC rose by +2.07%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -19.33% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.23. In addition, Banc of California Inc saw -22.72% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BANC starting from Rice Joseph J, who purchase 7,500 shares at the price of $11.25 back on Jun 05. After this action, Rice Joseph J now owns 9,500 shares of Banc of California Inc, valued at $84,375 using the latest closing price.

SZNEWAJS ROBERT D, the Director of Banc of California Inc, purchase 3,200 shares at $10.96 during a trade that took place back on May 03, which means that SZNEWAJS ROBERT D is holding 81,008 shares at $35,083 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BANC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+44.44 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Banc of California Inc stands at +31.02. The total capital return value is set at 8.94, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.46. Equity return is now at value 8.80, with 0.89 for asset returns.

Based on Banc of California Inc (BANC), the company’s capital structure generated 107.89 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 51.90. Total debt to assets is 11.23, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 104.90. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 50.46.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.85, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.53. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.05.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Banc of California Inc (BANC) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.