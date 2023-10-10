Avantax Inc (AVTA) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Avantax Inc (NASDAQ: AVTA)’s stock price has decreased by 0.00 compared to its previous closing price of 25.58. The Motley Fool reported 2023-09-14 that On Monday, Avantax announced it has agreed to be acquired by Cetera Holdings in an all-cash transaction worth $1.2 billion. The deal still requires approval from shareholders and regulators, but is expected to close by the end of 2023.

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for AVTA is 1.10. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for AVTA is $28.67, which is $3.09 above the current price. The public float for AVTA is 35.47M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.16% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of AVTA on October 10, 2023 was 561.39K shares.

AVTA’s Market Performance

AVTA stock saw an increase of 0.00% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 0.16% and a quarterly increase of -0.23%. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.17%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 0.35% for Avantax Inc (AVTA). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.01% for AVTA stock, with a simple moving average of 2.97% for the last 200 days.

AVTA Trading at 9.13% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AVTA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.38% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 0.35%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.17%, as shares sank -0.02% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.18% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AVTA fell by -0.02%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -0.06% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $25.58. In addition, Avantax Inc saw 0.20% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AVTA starting from Murray Stacy, who sale 8,494 shares at the price of $29.04 back on Feb 28. After this action, Murray Stacy now owns 3,110 shares of Avantax Inc, valued at $246,666 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AVTA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-2.33 for the present operating margin

+27.58 for the gross margin

The net margin for Avantax Inc stands at +0.47. The total capital return value is set at -1.81, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.37. Equity return is now at value -5.02, with -2.09 for asset returns.

Based on Avantax Inc (AVTA), the company’s capital structure generated 4.77 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 4.56. Total debt to assets is 3.58, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 4.08. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 3.90.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.00, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.04. The receivables turnover for the company is 14.52 and the total asset turnover is 0.65. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.28.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Avantax Inc (AVTA) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.